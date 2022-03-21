Jergens moisturizer recalled due to possible bacteria contamination

A popular skin moisturizer is being voluntarily recalled because it could contain harmful bacteria.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Kao USA is recalling 3 oz. and 10 oz. bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer because they might be contained with a bacteria called Pluralibacter gergoviae.
The bacteria could cause infections to those who have weakened immune systems, the agency said.
The products that are part of the recall were manufactured between Oct. 1 and Oct. 18, 2021.
The 3 oz. bottles have a lot code on the back of the bottle that starts with the prefix "ZU."
The 10 oz. bottles have a lot code located on the bottom of the bottle that starts with the prefix "ZU."
|Product
|Lot code
|Jergens® Ultra Healing Moisturizer (3 oz.)
ZU712851
ZU712911
ZU712861
ZU722851
ZU712871
ZU722881
ZU712881
|Jergens® Ultra Healing Moisturizer (10 oz.)
ZU722741
ZU732791
ZU722771
ZU732801
ZU722781
ZU732811
ZU732781
ZU732821
Kao USA says people who have the products should discontinue the use of the affected products.
Consumers seeking information or a refund should call toll-free 1-800-742-8798 or send an email to consumer@kao.com.