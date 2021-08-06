'It's an invisible killer': San Diego sheriff releases video of deputy's fentanyl exposure

WARNING: Some may find the video in this article disturbing.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- The San Diego County Sheriff's Department shared body camera video on Thursday showing a deputy overdose after coming into contact with fentanyl last month, in an effort to raise awareness around the potentially deadly drug.

According to the department, Deputy David Faiivae from the San Marcos station came into contact with fentanyl while processing drugs at the scene of an arrest on July 3.

A white powder at the scene tested positive for fentanyl.

"I was like, 'Hey dude. Too close. You can't get that close to it.' A couple seconds later, he took some steps back and collapsed," said Corporal Scott Crane, who was training Deputy Faiivae that day.

Body cam video showed Faiivae collapse to the ground as Crane rushed to grab Narcan, an overdose reversal drug, to administer. As Faiivae struggled to breathe, Crane called for more Narcan while more deputies responded. He can be heard tell Faiivae repeatedly, "I'm not going to let you die" and telling him to try and breathe:

"It's an invisible killer. He would've died in that parking lot if he was alone," said Crane.

Crane said after Faiivae was taken into an ambulance, he overdosed once again and "was ODing the whole way to the hospital."

"I don't think people realize the severity of just how deadly [fentanyl] really is," said Faiivae.

The dramatic video was released in an effort to show the potentially deadly impact of the synthetic drug. According to Sheriff Bill Gore, fentanyl deaths in California have spiked nearly 46% over the last year.

Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine and just a few grains of the drug can be deadly, according to the DEA and SDSO.

Deputies in San Diego were the first in the state to begin carrying the nasal spray Naloxone, or Narcan, to counteract the effects of opioids, according to the department.

"The dangers of fentanyl are real," Gore said in the video. "Please take the time to share this video. It might save the life of your son, daughter, friend or loved one."

Anyone who is struggling with substance abuse can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

This story was originally published by Mark Saunders at KGTV.