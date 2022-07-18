Indianapolis married couple among victims killed at Indiana mall

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Officials in Indiana released the names Monday of the three victims and the suspected gunman who was killed in a shooting Sunday at the Greenwood Park Mall.

The Johnson County and Marion County coroners’ offices said the victims were identified as married Indianapolis couple Pedro Pineda, 56, and Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37 - and Victor Gomez, 30, of Indianapolis, WRTV reported.

WRTV reported that the suspected shooter was identified as Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, of Greenwood.

At a press conference Monday, Greenwood Police Chief James Ison said Sapirman spent about an hour in the bathroom before he came out and began shooting.

Investigators said they believe Sapirman spent the time in the bathroom putting together a rifle he brought in a backpack.

Sapirman fired 24 rounds within two minutes, officials said, the Associated Press reported.

No none motive has been released, but the suspect's relatives told investigators that the apartment complex he lived at had recently served him an eviction notice.

On Monday, Ison said Sapirman continued to shoot until he was shot and killed by 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken.

Initially, authorities told WRTV that Dicken was legally armed, but according to the Associated Press, weapons are prohibited from being carried on its property.

Two other people, a woman and a 12-year-old girl, suffered injuries in the shooting, the news outlet reported.

Police say the child suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital, WRTV reported.

The woman was taken to the hospital from the scene, but her condition wasn't immediately known, police said.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed to WRTV that its teams assisted local police in the shooting investigation and served a search warrant afterward at Polo Run Apartments.

According to WRTV, the Johnson County bomb squad was called to the mall after an abandoned backpack was located inside the mall. Police later said the bag was cleared and deemed not to be a threat.

A spokeswoman representing Simon Property Group, the Greenwood Park Mall's parent company, confirmed to WRTV that the mall would be closed Monday.

A reopening date will be announced later.

"We grieve for the victims of yesterday’s horrific tragedy in Greenwood," a statement shared on the company's behalf said. "Violence has no place in this or any other community. We are grateful for the strong response of the first responders, including the heroic actions of the Good Samaritan who stopped the suspect."