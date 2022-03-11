Watch
India claims missile fired into Pakistan was an accident

Posted at 11:12 AM, Mar 11, 2022
India says it's investigating an "accidental" missile launch that hit Pakistan this week.

In a statement, the India Defense Ministry said a "technical malfunction" during routine maintenance led to the "accidental firing."

The missile damaged a wall in a residential area in eastern Punjab province, according to The Associated Press.

"While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident," the India Defense Ministry said in a statement.

It's unclear whether Pakistan will take any action for the missile strike.

Relations between the two counties have flared up in the past over the disputed region of Kashmir.

