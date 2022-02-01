How to watch Opening Ceremony for the Beijing Winter Olympics

The Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics is just around the corner.

The world's greatest athletes are ready to capture gold as the Winter Games kick off Friday in Beijing at 6:30 a.m. ET.

NBC plans to present 16 days of Olympic coverage across all its networks. Live streaming of all events will be made available on Peacock.

NBC said primetime coverage would air during the week at 8 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Closing Ceremony will take place on Feb. 20.

Below you'll find more information about the Opening Ceremony.

When is the Opening Ceremony?

The Opening Ceremony will begin Friday at 6:30 a.m. ET and will last until 9 a.m. ET.

An evening broadcast will be shown Friday beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Opening Ceremony?

NBC will broadcast the event and NBCOlympics.com, and live streaming of all events will be made available on Peacock.

What to expect?

According to NBC Sports, Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou will direct the Opening Ceremony.

He was also the Opening Ceremony director at the Summer Olympics in Beijing in 2008.

But this time the number of performers will be drastically different - with only 3,000 performers, down from 15,000 in 2008.

The spectacular event will be held at the “Bird’s Nest” National Stadium, also used for the 2008 Summer Olympics.

The stadium might look empty because officials announced last month that zero fans from outside the country would be permitted at the events and tickets were not offered to the general public.

Also, the Biden administration announced in December that they would not send any diplomatic or official representation to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights.