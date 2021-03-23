How to help victims of the Boulder King Soopers shooting

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder community is in mourning after a mass shooting at the Road King Soopers took the lives of 10 people, including a Boulder police officer.

Boulder officials said they have received an outpouring of support from across the nation, but they are warning those wanting to help the victims to be careful of where your money is going.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management released a list of reputable organizations that are accepting donations.

Donations being accepted by the following organizations:

Donations for Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley can be made through the Boulder County Injured and Fallen Officers Fund.

The Colorado Healing Fund is collecting donations to support the needs of victims, families and the community affected by the Boulder tragedy.

The Community Foundation Boulder County has announced a fund to support those impacted by the shooting. Donations can be made to support the needs of the victims, families and the larger impacted community.

If you have additional questions about volunteer opportunities, please email esf19@bouldercounty.org.

Additionally, Moms Demand Action — a gun control advocacy group — is holding a vigil for the victims Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in Boulder.

This article was written by Robert Garrison for KMGH.