'Go for Gin' 1994 Kentucky Derby winner dies at Kentucky Horse Park

The oldest living Kentucky Derby winner, 'Go for Gin', died Tuesday at the age of 31.

According to the Kentucky Horse Park, Go for Gin died Tuesday, March 8, due to heart failure at the park. The 1994 Derby Winner lived at the park since retiring from stud duty in June of 2011.

“We’re honored that Go For Gin was an ambassador of the park for nearly 12 years,” said Kentucky Horse Park Executive Director Lee Carter. “As a visitor favorite, Go For Gin brought visitors from around the world to the Bluegrass and introduced new fans to the sport of thoroughbred racing. He will be greatly missed by all of us at the Kentucky Horse Park.”

Go for Gin will be buried at the Memorial Walk of Champions alongside other Kentucky Horse Park Hall of Champions.

A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

