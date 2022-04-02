Federal tax investigation into President Biden's son, Hunter, moves ahead

A federal grand jury has heard testimony in recent months about Hunter Biden's income and payments he received while serving on the board of a Ukraine energy company.

That's according to two people familiar with the probe. It remains unclear whether he might be charged, but the grand jury activity makes clear that a federal tax investigation into President Joe Biden's son that began in 2018 remains active as prosecutors continue to examine foreign payments and other aspects of his finances.

A lawyer for Hunter Biden did not return messages seeking comment.

As the Associated Press reports, the probe has become a political headache for the Biden administration as Republicans begin work to retake control of the House in the midterm elections, and could use it as a political attack on the president and his party.

The Justice Department was asked this week if it was on the side of the president in denying any allegations that the president's son could have had unethical business dealings with China or Ukraine. Attorney General Merrick Garland has not publicly spoken out on the investigation recently.

The Justice Department has left federal prosecutor David Weiss, who is a Trump administration holdover, in place to possibly ensure continuity, according to reporting by the Associated Press.