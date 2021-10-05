E-scooter injuries jump 70% in four years, report says

A government report found injuries from e-scooters jumped by 70% over four years.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), 190,000 people were taken to an emergency room from 2017-2020 after using a "micro-mobility" product, which includes e-scooters, e-bikes and hoverboards.

Most of the emergency visits were due to e-scooters, CPSC reported. Injuries were most common in upper and lower limbs, as well as the head and the neck.

The agency says it's aware of 71 deaths "associated with micromobility products from 2017 through 2020," although it cautions reporting is incomplete.

People are encouraged to wear a helmet while on the devices.