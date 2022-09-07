Dye spill leaves behind a mess on South Carolina interstate

There was a colorful mess on Interstate-85 in Spartanburg County, South Carolina.

Officials say a 55-gallon drum of dye fell out of an overturned trailer Tuesday afternoon.

Crews spent hours cleaning up the mess and traffic was halted, causing a backup for miles.

"While the colors are pretty, we're pretty sure you don't want it on your car," Spartanburg Emergency Management said on Facebook.

Some of the dye may have trickled into the nearby Tyger River, causing a colorful sheen, authorities said.

The dye was organic and water soluble. Officials claim it doesn't pose an environmental threat to the area.