DOJ will ask Supreme Court to halt Texas abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration says it will turn next to the U.S. Supreme Court in another attempt to halt a Texas law that has banned most abortions since September.

The announcement Friday by the Justice Department comes after an appeals court again left in place the law that bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected.

That is usually around six weeks and before some women know they are pregnant.

The Texas law is the nation’s biggest curb to abortion in nearly 50 years.

Last month, the Supreme Court allowed the law to take effect but did so without ruling on whether it is constitutional.