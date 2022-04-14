Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Study: Children experience higher omicron immunity after receiving Pfizer booster

COVID-19 Outbreak Kids Vaccine
LM Otero/AP
Arihana Macias, 7, gets a compress after reviving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 12 years at a Dallas County Health and Human vaccination site in Mesquite, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
COVID-19 Outbreak Kids Vaccine
Posted at 8:00 AM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 08:00:32-04

Pfizer announced Thursday that a third shot of its COVID-19 vaccine raised omicron-fighting antibody by 36 times in children ages 5 to 11.

Pfizer/BioNTech plans to request emergency use authorization from the FDA for a booster vaccine for this age group in the coming days.

The study looked at 140 children between 5 and 11 years old.

The children were administered a 10-microgram dose of the booster shot six months after their second dose.

That’s a smaller dose than what is administered to adults, which is 30 micrograms.

Omicron-fighting antibodies increased 36-fold from the levels recorded after the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Antibodies levels against the original coronavirus strain increased 6-fold with the booster shot.

Scientists outside of Pfizer/BioNTech have not yet reviewed the new data.

The CDC has said that the spread of the omicron variant has led to a record number of COVID-19 cases in children, compared to other variants.

However, fewer than one-third of children in this age group have received two full of a COVID vaccine, according to CDC data.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources

The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.