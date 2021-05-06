Watch

On social media, memories pop up from a pandemic still going

Posted at 5:27 AM, May 06, 2021
Memories from earlier in the COVID-19 crisis are popping back up in people's social media feeds as throwback reminders, reposts and anniversary stories crack open the digital time capsule of the pandemic before it’s even over.

That can bring up lots of emotions and complicate the coping.

But experts say it also provides opportunities to realize connection and frame how people move forward.

To navigate that content in a healthy way, psychologists recommend that people pay attention to what kind of social media posts and stories they’re viewing, how it makes them feel, and whether they’re getting something useful from it.

