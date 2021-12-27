Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

More children hospitalized in U.S. as omicron variant spreads, pediatric group finds

items.[0].image.alt
Nam Y. Huh/AP
FILE - Krystal Salgado, 11, receives her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from Lurie Children's hospital registered nurse Elvia Cervantes at Northwest Community Church in Chicago, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Krystal Salgado, Elvia Cervantes
Posted at 6:08 PM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 18:08:01-05

According to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics. more than 7 million children in the U.S. have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic started and hospitalizations are up.

The report notes that more children are contracting the virus as the omicron variant spreads.

As of Dec. 16, the AAP said almost 7.4 million children have tested positive since the pandemic began.

Cases among children are extremely high, with nearly 170,000 child cases being added in the past week.

The rate of pediatric hospitalizations is high in New York, Ohio, Texas, and Pennsylvania, The Washington Post reported.

According to CNN, in New York, 109 children have been hospitalized between Dec. 11 to Dec. 23, compared to 23 hospitalizations between Dec. 5 to Dec. 11.

States reported that 1.8%-4.1% of their children with COVID resulted in hospitalizations, the AAP reported.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources

The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.