Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

First 3,600 people to receive $100 gift cards for first COVID vaccine at Minnesota State Fair

items.[0].image.alt
Jim Mone/AP
FILE- In an Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, a young fair goer carries a stuffed prize bear as the Minnesota State Fair got underway in Falcon Heights, Minn. Minnesota State Fair officials strongly urged fairgoers Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, to mask up both inside and outside but stopped short of imposing any mandates to fight the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus at the Great Minnesota-Get Together. The state fair opens Aug. 26, and runs through Labor Day. (AP Photo/Jim Mone,File)
Virus Outbreak Minnesota
Posted at 2:12 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 14:12:40-04

Health officials in Minnesota are restarting its COVID-19 vaccine incentive program. This time it's happening at the Minnesota State Fair.

In a news release, health officials said the first 3,600 Minnesotans who receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine would walk away with a $100 Visa gift card.

Officials said fairgoers could receive either a Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the community vaccination clinic at the North End Event Center.

"If you’ve waited to get your shot, there’s never been a better opportunity," Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement.

The incentive comes following the state's $100 vaccine incentive program that saw nearly 80,000 Minnesotans getting gift cards after receiving their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Getting vaccinated is absolutely critical for protecting our children and our communities from the Delta variant,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan in a statement.

Officials say fairgoers do not need to make an appointment, bring identification, or insurance to get a dose.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources

The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.