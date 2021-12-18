Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect

A federal appeals court panel has ruled that President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for larger private employers can take effect.

Friday's 2-1 ruling from a panel of judges on the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses a lower-court ruling that had paused the requirement.

Republican-led states are challenging the rule, which would apply to companies with at least 100 workers.

It was originally planned to take effect on Jan. 4, but it's not clear now when it might.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says the fight against the mandate will continue.