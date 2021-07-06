Biden to deliver remarks on vaccine distribution Tuesday

President Joe Biden will deliver remarks regarding the state of vaccinations in the U.S. Tuesday, two days after he celebrated Independence Day and gaining the "upper hand" against COVID-19 during an event at the White House.

On Sunday, Biden hosted hundreds of guests — many of them military members or first responders — at the White House for a July 4th cookout. During remarks at that event, Biden touted the successes of his vaccine distribution program while noting that challenges remain.

"Today, while the virus hasn't been vanquished, we know this: It no longer controls our lives," Biden said. "It no longer paralyzes our nation. And it's within our power to make sure it never does again."

Nearly half of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, and the CDC has deemed it safe for those vaccinated to drop masking and social distancing restrictions. However, there are pockets of the country where cases of the virus are on the rise.

The White House failed to reach its goal to have 70% of American adults partially vaccinated against the virus by July 4. As of Monday, just 67% of adults have gotten at least one shot.

Concerns also remain regarding the delta variant strain of COVID-19, which is rapidly spreading across the world. While top health officials like Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Dr. Anthony Facui say that those who have been vaccinated are safe against the delta variant, the more contagious strain is a concern for those who have not gotten a shot.

Biden will deliver his remarks on the vaccination program Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET a the White House.