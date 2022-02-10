Colorado church shooting suspect killed in police shooting following crime spree

AURORA, Colo. — Authorities in Colorado say the suspect in last week's deadly shooting at an Aurora church was killed in a police shooting Wednesday following a crime spree that spanned across two counties.

Jose De Jesus Montoya Villa, 31, was wanted by the Aurora Police Department for first-degree murder for killing one woman and injuring two men at Iglesia Faro De Luz Church on Friday.

The two men were pastors at the church, police said.

Wednesday's crime spree began at 3:45 p.m. local time after officers received a call of a shooting in a parking lot.

Montoya Villa pointed a gun at numerous people and fired shots in the parking lot, hitting a 26-year-old man, according to Aurora Police Department PIO Matthew Longshore.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK.

Immediately after the shooting, Montoya Villa carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint and fled the area, Longshore said during a press conference Wednesday.

Around 3:57 p.m., Montoya Villa was involved in a hit-and-run crash. A few minutes later, at 4:10 p.m., a liquor store was robbed.

No one was injured, according to Longshore. Authorities are still determining if anything was taken.

Montoya Villa left and began traveling on Interstate 225 and then carjacked another car at 4:30 p.m., Longshore said.

Ten minutes later, two officers spotted the suspect's vehicle.

As officers attempted to pull Montoya Villa over, Longshore said they were confronted by him.

The officers fired at Montoya Villa, who was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The 18th Judicial District's Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) leads the investigation into the police shooting.

The team will review body camera video to determine who fired and how many shots were fired.

Per Aurora PD protocol, the two officers have been placed on administrative leave.

Video from the scene showed numerous Aurora police cars in the area. No officers were injured in the shooting, Longshore said.

"I am extremely relieved that my officers were not injured this evening," Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said in a tweet. "They stopped a dangerous criminal from further victimizing our community."

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Parker Police Department, Rocky Mountain Falck, and South Metro Fire Rescue were all involved at some point during Wednesday's spree.

This story was first reported by Blair Miller and Sydney Isenberg at KMGH.