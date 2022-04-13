Watch
California store owner fires at shoplifters, hits girl

Matt Rourke/AP
Posted at 2:59 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 14:59:03-04

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a Southern California shoe store owner opened fire at shoplifters but mistakenly shot and wounded a 9-year-old girl.

Authorities say Marquel Cockrell was chasing the shoplifters from his store in a mall in the city of Victorville Tuesday and fired multiple shots.

Deputies found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound. She was airlifted to a hospital. The ABC affiliate in Los Angeles says the girl was shot in the arm and is doing OK.

Authorities said Cockrell fled the state and was arrested in Nevada.

Nevada State Police said he is being jailed in Las Vegas.

