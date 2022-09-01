Watch Now
Bus stop turned into pop-up food pantry

Harvesters use mobile pantry to feed those with transportation barriers
Posted at 1:52 PM, Sep 01, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — A bus stop in Kansas City was turned into a pop-up food pantry.

Nathan Howard, food plus manager at Harvesters Community Food Network, said the pop-up food pantry is geared to provide bus riders an increased opportunity to access food.

“Getting to either a traditional food pantry or one of our mobile food distributions sometimes requires a car,” Howard said. “Putting this conveniently on a bus line really addresses that transportation barrier.”

Breaking down that barrier was important for Sterling Oleson, who rides the bus.

“I was riding the bus and I saw something,” Oleson said. “I saw Harvesters set up and I was like, ‘Whoa, I gotta get to this.’”

The food pantry features items that are easier to travel with, such as canned foods and cold drinks.

“We like to provide a bit of variety and also things that are easy to carry on and off the bus,” Howard said.

This story was originally reported by Lindsay Shively on kshb.com.

