Boulder King Soopers shooting suspect facing additional 43 charges

BOULDER, Colo. — The suspect in the March 22 Boulder King Soopers shooting will face an additional 43 charges after the prosecution filed a motion Wednesday, court documents say.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, was already facing 11 charges — 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder for the 10 victims of the shooting and an alleged attempt to kill a police officer who had responded to the scene.

Now, Alissa faces an additional 32 counts of attempted first-degree murder for the other people in and around the store, as well as other responding law enforcement, 1 count of first-degree assault and 10 counts of carrying prohibited large capacity magazines.

The District Attorney’s Office will hold a press briefing on Thursday at 10 a.m. to give an update on the ongoing investigation and prosecution in the mass shooting. District Attorney Michael Dougherty will give an update on the next steps in the court process.

According to an affidavit for the suspect’s arrest, he started shooting around 2:40 p.m. local time on March 22 and was taken into custody at 3:28 p.m. Officers recovered a tactical vest, a rifle that the affidavit says was a “possible AR-15,” a semiautomatic handgun, a pair of jeans and a long-sleeve shirt.

Alissa made his first court appearance March 25. The suspect's attorney, Colorado Public Defender Kathryn Herold, asked for a status conference before the proof evident, presumption great hearing and preliminary hearing to evaluate the suspect's mental health.

"We cannot begin to assess the nature and depths of Mr. Alissa's mental illness until we have the discovery from the government," she said during the hearing.

The suspect would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole if he is convicted, as Colorado repealed the state’s death penalty last year.

Alissa is being held without bond and without the possibility of release.

