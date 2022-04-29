Biden, Mexico's president talk about migration and other issues

President Joe Biden discussed efforts to address the unprecedented flow of migration along the U.S. southern border in a Friday afternoon call with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Biden and the Mexican leader spoke for 52 minutes, the White House said. Press secretary Jen Psaki called the conversation was "very constructive" and said it focused on coordination around migration and economic issues.

The planned end on May 23 of the public health ban on asylum seekers could lead to a rush of migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border. Lopez Obrador tweeted that the conversation was "cordial" and focused on "issues of interest to the bilateral relationship."

López Obrador said, “It’s important that there’s this communication, to listen to President Biden who has treated us with respect, as President Trump also treated us with respect, and we have to ensure a good relationship."

López Obrador is scheduled to visit Central American countries along with Cuba next week. He plans to speak to counterparts about economic development and social programs.