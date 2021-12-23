Watch
At least 2 shot at Burlington store in North Hollywood

Crime Scene
Posted at 3:31 PM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 15:32:07-05

At least two people were reportedly shot at a Burlington department store in North Hollywood Thursday, multiple news outlets reported.

ABC 7 in Los Angeles reports that the shooting took place on the second floor of the store.

The Los Angeles Police Department says a suspect was taken into custody.

Police do not believe the incident was the result of an active shooter.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting, which happened at the height of the shopping season as people prepare for Christmas.

