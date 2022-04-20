Arizona wildfires grow to more than 16k acres, dozens of buildings destroyed

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Hundreds of families near Flagstaff, Arizona have been forced to evacuate as a wildfire threatens several communities.

The Tunnel Fire has charred more than 16,000 acres as of Wednesday morning, according to InciWeb.

Two dozen buildings have been destroyed, ABC15 in Phoenix reported.

Winds and medium-to-high range spotting in timber and grass have helped the flames move rapidly to the northeast.

Both directions of US 89 near Flagstaff are closed.

Fire officials said there no containment as of late Tuesday.

Meanwhile, officials have issued evacuation notices for several communities south of Prescott due to the Crooks Fire.

It has grown to 1,600 acres.

The fire was discovered Monday at 10 a.m. approximately 10 miles south of Prescott.

As of late Tuesday, there was 0% containment.