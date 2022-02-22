500-pound bear has damaged and destroyed dozens of homes, still on the run

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A 500-pound black bear is on the loose in California.

Appropriately, his nickname is Hank the Tank.

The massive animal has already destroyed more than 30 properties around Lake Tahoe.

There was one home he targeted last week that he did not destroy, but he did treat himself to a quick meal.

South Lake Tahoe Police said Hank got into the house through a window.

Officers were able to scare him away.

The bear has also crossed state lines and is also responsible for incidents in Nevada.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has been trying to track him down and capture him for the past seven months.

After the last break-in on Friday, officials collected DNA evidence to make an accurate match if they capture the bear.

If Hank is captured, he could be relocated to accredited facilities such as zoos and wildlife sanctuaries, the Fish and Wildlife Department said.

For now, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department is advising people to use a bear box, which is designed to store food while preventing bears and other animals from accessing it.