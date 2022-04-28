$473 million Powerball ticket sold in Arizona

GILBERT, Ariz. (KNXV) — People in Arizona are checking their Powerball tickets.

The estimated $473 million winning Powerball jackpot ticket from Wednesday night's drawing was sold in the state, according to the Powerball website.

The winning numbers for the drawing are: 11, 36, 61, 62, 68, and Powerball number 4 with a Power Play of 2.

The ticket was reportedly sold at a QuikTrip store in Gilbert.

The winner can choose between a prize of $473.1 million spread over 30 graduated payments or a lump-sum payment of $283.3 million. Both prize options are prior to taxes.

This story was originally reported by Clayton Clapper on abc15.com.