3 men missing in California after river rescue attempt

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California authorities say three men are missing and presumed dead after they swam into a river in an attempt to rescue a young boy over the weekend.

The Los Angeles Times reports the boy was swept away Sunday at a popular Sacramento County swimming and boating destination called Three Mile Slough.

The delta area of the Sacramento and San Joaquin rivers is about 40 miles south of Sacramento.

Authorities say the boy was rescued and was not hurt but that three relatives trying to save him went underwater and haven't been seen since then.

Family members told KCRA that the entire situation unfolded fast.

“My heart is broken,” Elmer Rodriguez told the NBC affiliate in Sacramento.