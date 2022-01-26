Watch
1 confirmed dead, 38 still missing after boat capsized near Florida in suspected smuggling operation

AP
Coast Guard Cutter Ibis' crew searching for people missing from a capsized boat off the coast of Florida, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. The Coast Guard searched through the night Wednesday for 39 people missing from a capsized boat after a solitary survivor was found clinging to the overturned hull. Crews on at least four ships and five aircraft already scanned a vast area about the size of Rhode Island on Tuesday after the man was pulled to safety. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
Posted at 9:32 AM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 09:32:15-05

The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday reported that they had recovered the body of a person who died after a boat capsized in the waters off the Florida coast in a suspected smuggling operation.

In a press conference, Coast Guard officials said they are still searching for 38 people in connection with the capsizing, which took place after the vessel left Bimini, Bahamas, on Saturday.

Officials added that they are searching off the coast of an area "roughly the area of New Jersey" for others who may have been on the boat.

Officials said Tuesday that they had rescued one other person in connection with the incident.

The person who was rescued, described by officials as a "Good Samaritan," said the vessel encountered bad weather and rough seas, causing the boat to overturn. No one aboard was wearing life jackets, according to the survivor.

