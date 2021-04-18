Watch
US, China agree to cooperate on climate crisis with urgency

AP
In this photo provided by U.S. Embassy Seoul, U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry speaks during a round table meeting with the media in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, April 18, 2021. The United States and China, the world's two biggest carbon polluters, have agreed to cooperate with other countries to curb climate change, just days before U.S. President Joe Biden hosts a virtual summit of world leaders to discuss the issue. (U.S. Embassy Seoul via AP)
John Kerry
Posted at 5:30 AM, Apr 18, 2021
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States and China, the world’s two biggest carbon polluters, have agreed to cooperate to curb climate change with urgency, just days before President Joe Biden hosts a virtual summit of world leaders to discuss the issue.

The agreement was reached by U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry and his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua during two days of talks in Shanghai last week.

The joint statement says the U.S. and China are committed to cooperating with each other and with other countries to tackle the climate crisis, saying it must be addressed with the seriousness and urgency that it demands. Kerry says the language in the statement is strong and that the countries agreed on critical elements on where we have to go.

