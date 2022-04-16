Watch
Some state lawmakers calling it quits, can't afford to serve

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Andrew Selsky/AP
FILE - In this April 4, 2017 photo, freshman state Rep. Karin Power, D-Milwaukie speaks on the House floor in Salem, Ore. In efforts to raise the salaries of lawmakers, advocates in several states say there needs to be better pay to help improve diversity in statehouse ranks, in terms of race and ethnicity and economic background. Legislative proposals are pending in places including Connecticut and Oregon, states where lawmakers have recently announced they are not seeking re-election to part-time legislatures because they can no longer afford to serve. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)
Posted at 4:40 PM, Apr 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-16 16:40:37-04

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Various state legislators around the country are calling it quits this year, in part because of the low pay. It's an issue especially in part-time legislatures like Connecticut, where the base salary of $28,000 hasn't been raised in 21 years.

There's concern that the low pay will discourage people of modest means from running, making legislatures less diverse racially, economically, and age and gender-wise.

Bills increasing legislator pay were proposed in several states this year, including Connecticut, Georgia, Oregon, and New Mexico, which is the nation’s only unsalaried legislature. But so far they’ve faltered.

Some lawmakers fear that voting themselves a pay raise will rankle the voters.

