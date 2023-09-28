Watch Now
Sen. Debbie Stabenow tests positive for COVID-19

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, Feb., 15, 2022, after a Democratic weekly policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Posted at 4:08 PM, Sep 28, 2023
WASHINGTON — Sen. Debbie Stabenow has tested positive for COVID-19.

The senator announced her diagnosis Thursday afternoon. She says her symptoms are mild, adding she will self-isolate and work remotely in line with guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Senator Stabenow released the following statement:

“I tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon and am currently experiencing mild symptoms. Per CDC guidelines, I plan to isolate and work remotely.”

First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. She tested negative days later. 

