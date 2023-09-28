Sen. Debbie Stabenow tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON — Sen. Debbie Stabenow has tested positive for COVID-19.

The senator announced her diagnosis Thursday afternoon. She says her symptoms are mild, adding she will self-isolate and work remotely in line with guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Senator Stabenow released the following statement:

“I tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon and am currently experiencing mild symptoms. Per CDC guidelines, I plan to isolate and work remotely.”

First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. She tested negative days later.

