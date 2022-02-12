Watch
S Carolina push to be 49th state with hate crime law stalls

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jeffrey Collins/AP
South Carolina Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, asks fellow senators to stop delaying a debate on a hate crimes bill on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)
Posted at 4:56 PM, Feb 12, 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina remains one of only two states without a hate crimes law, and proponents worry that efforts in the Legislature are stalling to increase penalties for crimes committed against minorities and others victimized by prejudice.

The push for a state hate crime law started in 2015 after nine African Americans were killed in a racist attack during a Bible study at Emanuel AME church in Charleston.

A bill calling for harsher penalties for hate crimes has passed the House, but will fail to become law if it doesn't pass the Senate. Several Republicans are blocking the bill, saying it is unnecessary since there is a federal hate crimes law.

