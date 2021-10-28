Reports: Biden to present framework for spending bill that he believes will have full Dem support

President Joe Biden on Thursday is expected to unveil details on a social services package that he expects will have the full support of Democrats, NBC News and The Washington Post report.

While details of the plan aren't immediately available, Biden's public schedule indicates that he will visit Capitol Hill Thursday morning to meet with Democratic lawmakers before returning to the White House to deliver remarks ahead of an overseas trip.

For months, Biden has negotiated with Congress in the hopes of passing a landmark social services package that increased the social safety net, increased childcare and eldercare options for working families and offered incentives to power companies to fight climate change.

However, objections by moderate Democrats have reduced Biden's bill to about half of its original size, according to The Associated Press.

Because Democrats only control the Senate by way of a tie-break vote from Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden needs support from every Democratic senator. Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — both moderate Democrats — have sought to limit the size of the bill over concerns of increasing the national debt.

Working with Manchin has also necessitated the removal of many of the climate change aspects of the bill due to his ties to the coal industry in his home state of West Virginia.

News of Biden's Thursday remarks comes a day after reports emerged that a provision that would have provided paid family leave for new parents was scrapped from the bill over Manchin's objections.

Biden is scheduled to meet with lawmakers at 9 a.m. ET and deliver remarks from the White House at 11:30 a.m. Following his remarks, Biden will depart for Rome, where he'll meet with Pope Francis before heading to a UN climate summit in Scotland on Sunday.