Manchin says he will vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

Sen. Joe Manchin, perhaps the most moderate member of the Democratic caucus, tweeted Friday morning that he will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

"After meeting with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, considering her record, and closely monitoring her testimony and questioning before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week, I have determined I intend to vote for her nomination to serve on the Supreme Court," Manchin tweeted.

Manchin's pledge of support will go a long way toward approving Jackson's seat on the high court. The balance of power in the Senate is evenly divided at 50 seats apiece. Should no Republicans vote to confirm Jackson, she would need the support of every Democrat and a tie-break vote from Vice President Kamala Harris to be confirmed to the Supreme Court.

Even with such a narrow margin in the Senate, Manchin has not been afraid to defy his party this term. Earlier this year, he effectively killed President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" social spending legislation by announcing he could not support the package.

Manchin represents the state of West Virginia, whose voters are skewing increasingly conservative. The state went for President Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020, and he's just one of a handful of Democrats holding statewide elected office.

This story is breaking and will be updated.