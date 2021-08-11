LIVE at 3 p.m.: Whitmer joins Biden to highlight infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will join President Joe Biden and several other state's governors Wednesday afternoon to highlight the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The Michigan Department of Transportation estimates the bill, which passed the Senate on Tuesday and now awaits approval from the House, would allocate a total of $7.26 billion for Michigan’s roads.

Watch the press conference live here at about 3 p.m.