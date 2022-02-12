Watch
Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Washington to travel to Camp David, Md. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Joe Biden
Posted at 5:09 PM, Feb 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-12 17:09:40-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden had zeroed in on a pair of finalists for his first Supreme Court pick when there were rumors last year that Justice Stephen Breyer would retire.

But since the retirement announcement actually happened late last month, it has come with the surprising rise of a third candidate, one with ready-made bipartisan support that has complicated the decision.

It's a tantalizing prospect for a president who believes he was elected to try to bring the country together. A Supreme Court nominee who could get the vocal support of even one or two Republican senators could well attract the backing of other Republicans.

