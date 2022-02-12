Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden had zeroed in on a pair of finalists for his first Supreme Court pick when there were rumors last year that Justice Stephen Breyer would retire.

But since the retirement announcement actually happened late last month, it has come with the surprising rise of a third candidate, one with ready-made bipartisan support that has complicated the decision.

It's a tantalizing prospect for a president who believes he was elected to try to bring the country together. A Supreme Court nominee who could get the vocal support of even one or two Republican senators could well attract the backing of other Republicans.