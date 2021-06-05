Watch
NewsNational Politics

Actions

Biden rebuffs GOP infrastructure offer, citing broader goals

items.[0].image.alt
Susan Walsh/AP
President Joe Biden talks about the May jobs report from the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Friday, June 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Joe Biden
Posted at 5:21 AM, Jun 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-05 05:21:13-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has dismissed a fresh Republican infrastructure proposal offering modestly more spending.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the $50 billion increase the GOP offered fell short of the president's objectives for growing the economy. The two sides have agreed to continue their talks, but the little movement made Friday casts further doubt on the two parties' prospects for striking a compromise on one of the administration's chief legislative priorities.

Meanwhile, Democrats are taking steps to pass a bill on their own, if talks with Republicans fall apart.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time