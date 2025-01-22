Watch Now
Who's running to be Michigan's next governor in 2026? Here's the updated list

2026 Gubenatorial Candidates.png
WXMI
2026 candidates for governor of Michigan: from left to right, Aric Nesbitt (R), Jocelyn Benson (D), Mike Duggan (I).
Posted

MICHIGAN — Michigan voters will choose a new governor in November 2026. Current Governor Gretchen Whitmer is term-limited after serving back-to-back four year stints in Lansing.

We are keeping track of candidates who throw their hats in the ring below.

January 22, 2025

Democrat Jocelyn Benson, the current Secretary of State, officially filed paperwork to run for the Democratic Party's nomination for governor. She is the first Democrat to announce her candidacy.

JOCELYN BENSON, SOS.png

America Votes

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announces gubernatorial run

Max White

January 14, 2025

Republican Aric Nesbitt, the party's leader in the Michigan Senate, declared he is running to be the GOP's nominee for governor. He was the first Republican to officially kick off his campaign.

Aric Nesbitt

America Votes

Top Republican in Michigan Senate announces run for Governor

FOX 17 News

December 4, 2024

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan became the first person to officially declare his candidacy. In a surprise move, Duggan announced he will run as an independent, rather than seek the nomination of the Democratic party.

Mike Duggan

America Votes

Detroit Mayor Duggan to ditch Democratic Party, run for governor as independent

COREY WILLIAMS

Candidates by party

Democrats:
Jocelyn Benson

Republicans:
Aric Nesbitt

Independents:
Mike Duggan

