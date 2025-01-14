Watch Now
NewsNational PoliticsAmerica Votes

Actions

Top Republican in Michigan Senate announces run for Governor

Aric Nesbitt
David Eggert/AP
State Sen. Aric Nesbitt, R-Lawton, speaks with reporters following the Senate's passage of a tax cut bill on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to veto the legislation. (AP Photo/David Eggert)
Aric Nesbitt
Posted

Another candidate has announced plans to run for Michigan's governor in 2026.

Aric Nesbitt, top Republican in the Michigan Senate, shared a new campaign video on his social media pages.

Nesbitt currently serves as Senator for Michigan's 20th district, which includes portions of Allegan, Kent, Van Buren, and Berrien counties. He was first elected to the Michigan House of Representatives in 2010, and to the Michigan Senate in 2018.

He now joins the growing list of candidates, which includes Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan who announced last month he will run as an Independent.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward