Top Republican in Michigan Senate announces run for Governor

Another candidate has announced plans to run for Michigan's governor in 2026.

Aric Nesbitt, top Republican in the Michigan Senate, shared a new campaign video on his social media pages.

It’s time to start putting the people of Michigan first. That’s why I’m running for Governor. Let’s get to work! pic.twitter.com/aZs5S7THhP — Aric Nesbitt (@aricnesbitt) January 14, 2025

Nesbitt currently serves as Senator for Michigan's 20th district, which includes portions of Allegan, Kent, Van Buren, and Berrien counties. He was first elected to the Michigan House of Representatives in 2010, and to the Michigan Senate in 2018.

He now joins the growing list of candidates, which includes Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan who announced last month he will run as an Independent.

