Lt. Governor Gilchrist forms campaign committee for gubernatorial run

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's Lieutenant Governor is aiming to take the state's highest elected office. Garlin Gilchrist filed paperwork with the Michigan Secretary of State's office on for creation of a campaign committee.

The group, titled "Garlin Gilchrist for Governor," is the first step in an anticipated announcement of his gubernatorial candidacy.

Gilchrist is expected to formally declare his intentions next week, according to the Detroit News.

The 42-year-old previously was Detroit's first Director of Innovation & Emerging Technology and also worked at the liberal group MoveOn.org and for Microsoft.

He narrowly lost a 2017 election to incumbent Detroit Clerk Janice Winfrey, before being named as Gretchen Whitmer's running mate in the 2018 election. His two terms as Lieutenant Governor are the only years he has served in public office.

Gilchrist will join two other Democratic candidates who have already declared their campaigns. Current Secretary of State Joselyn Benson and Genessee County Sheriff Chris Swanson are already making their pitches for the job.

So far just one Republican, current State Senator Eric Nesbitt, is officially campaigning for governor. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is running as an independent.

