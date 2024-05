What's on the ballot in West Michigan this May?

WEST MICHIGAN — The first Tuesday in May 2024 is election day in Michigan. There are no statewide or national items on the ballot, but several communities do have issues going before voters this Spring.

Here is a guide to what will appear on ballots across West Michigan.

ALLEGAN COUNTY



Casco Township Ambulance Service Millage Renewal

Casco Township Police Protection Millage Renewal

Casco Township Senior Services Millage

Bloomingdale Public Schools Bond Proposal 1

Bloomingdale Public Schools Bond Proposal 2

Hamilton Community Schools Operating Millage

Plainwell Community Schools Bond Proposal

BARRY COUNTY



Thornapple Kellogg Schools Operating Millage

Wayland Union Schools Operating Millage

BERRIEN COUNTY



Brandywine Community Schools School Improvement Bonding Proposal

Coloma Community Schools Bond Proposal 1

Coloma Community Schools Bond Proposal 2

Lakeshore Public Schools Sinking Fund Millage Renewal Al Proposal

St. Joseph Public Schools Proposal

BRANCH COUNTY



Camden-Frontier School District Board of Education member Jesse Crow recall

Camden-Frontier School District Board of Education member Emily Morrison recall

CALHOUN COUNTY



Harper Creek Community Schools Bond Proposal

Marshall Public Schools Bond Proposal

Pennfield Schools Operating Millage Renewal

CASS COUNTY



Edwardsburg Public Schools Bond Proposal

IONIA COUNTY



Haynor School (Easton Township District Number 6) Operating Millage

North Levalley School (Michigan School District Number 2, Ionia and Easton Townships) Operating Millage Proposal

Saranac Community Schools Bond Proposal

KALAMAZOO COUNTY



KENT COUNTY



Comstock Park Public Schools Sinking Fund Millage

Kentwood City Charter Amendment

Kenowa Hills Public Schools Bond Proposal

Lowell Area Schools Bond Proposal

MECOSTA COUNTY



Big Rapids Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal

MONTCALM COUNTY

MUSKEGON COUNTY



Holton Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal

Muskegon Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal

Muskegon Heights City Council (1 partial term)

North Muskegon Public Schools Bond Proposal

Ravenna Public Schools Bond Proposal 1

Ravenna Public Schools Bond Proposal 2

White Lake Fire Authority Millage

NEWAYGO COUNTY



Grant Public School District Board of Education member Rachal Gort recall

Grant Public School District Board of Education member Richard Vance recall

Newaygo Public Schools Bond Proposal

OCEANA COUNTY



Pentwater Public Schools Bond Proposal

OTTAWA COUNTY



Grand Haven Area Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal

Holland Charter Township Bicycle Path Millage Proposal

Hudsonville Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal

Hudsonville Public Schools Operating Millage

Jenison Public Schools Bond Proposal

Ottawa County Board of Commissioners recall of Lucy Ebel

West Ottawa Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal

Zeeland Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY



Mendon Community Schools Bond Proposal

White Pigeon Community Schools Bond Proposal

VAN BUREN COUNTY



Bangor City Council (3 seats)

Mattawan Consolidated School Bond Proposal 1

Mattawan Consolidated School Bond Proposal 2

Van Buren District Library Millage

