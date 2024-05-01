Population continues to grow: Kentwood voters to decide on millage increase for police and fire departments

KENTWOOD, Mich. — On May 7th, voters in Kentwood will have the opportunity to vote on a permanent millage increase to support the city's police and fire departments.

This increase of 1.95 mills would be the first permanent millage increase since 2010.

“That millage was projected to essentially run out in after 10 years, so 2020,” explained Kentwood Police Chief Bryan Litwin.

“Our calls for service, the type of calls we deal with, have increased dramatically.”

From 2010 through 2020, Kentwood's population grew by about 11.5%, from 48,000 to 54,000,

Despite the major growth, Chief Litwin says staffing numbers have largely remained the same since 1999.

"Currently, there's a lot of nights that with our minimum staffing, we might only have three officers, and a sergeant working,” Chief Litwin said.

The millage increase would allow the department to add 15 more sworn officers.

Police calls are up by 14% since 2010, while the fire department has seen a 36% increase in runs.

Chief Brent Looman of the Kentwood Fire Department echoed similar concerns, stating that they're busier than ever.

“We have staffing minimally of 14 on duty, with a maximum of 15 on duty,” Chief Looman explained.

“And we would look at raising that by up to two people per shift."

They both say the increase would help maintain efficient response times, keep up with training, and eventually allow for the construction of a shared training center.

If approved, the millage increase would cost homeowners with a taxable value of $200,000 an additional $390 per year.

The city of Kentwood estimates that the increase would generate over $5 million in its first year.

Voting happens May 7.

The City has a web page up to share details about the proposed millage increase HERE.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube