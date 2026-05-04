This year's 'I Voted' sticker contest generated 4 times the entries of 2024

LANSING, Mich. — The massively popular competition for custom-designed election stickers reached new heights this spring, as the number of submissions in 2026 was four times greater than two years ago.

The Michigan Department of State announced Monday it received 2,095 entries in the "I Voted" sticker design contest. In 2024, the state department received over 480 submissions.

From March to May 1, the state department took in submissions under three categories: elementary/middle school students, high school students, and general entries.

Now the Michgian Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force must narrow the submissions down to 25 semifinalists in each category, a total of 75 designs.

Those semifinalists will face off in a public vote that begins June 1.

In 2024, the first year of the contest, more than 57,700 votes were cast to select the three winning designs in each category.

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Two of the 2024 designs voted as winners were created by people from West Michigan, including one woman from Grand Rapids.

Designs had to be non-partisan, include the phrase "I voted" and could not be created with use of AI. Copyrighted and trademarked designs were also prohibited. It is not clear if the 2,095 entries in 2026 all met those criteria, but the task force whittling down the submissions will use the requirements to eliminate any designs that did not follow the rules.

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The winning designs of the public vote will be announced this summer, said the state department. The stickers will be available at your local polling locations during the November 2026 election.

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