'Properly and securely': Election official walks us through early, in-person voting process

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the first time in state history, Michigan voters had the opportunity to head to the polls Saturday – ten days before the presidential primary election.

Voters overwhelmingly passed Proposal 2 in the November 2022 election. Prop 2’s provisions were then added to the Michigan Constitution, making this the first election in which the new laws apply.

Proposal 2 is meant to enhance the security of Michigan elections and protect the right of every eligible Michigander to vote, which includes adding nine days of early, in-person voting.

Grand Rapids voters have three locations available to vote early and in person:



GRPS University

Ottawa Hills High School

St. Peter and Paul School

City election officials say the early voting process is the same as on Election Day — come in, show your photo ID and cast your ballot. If you don't have a copy of your photo ID, you can sign an affidavit to vote, just like you would on Election Day.

Jo DeMarco, the chairperson of the GRPS University early voting site, walked FOX 17 through the process Saturday, explaining how checks and balances are put in place every step of the way to ensure accuracy and security.

"I balance every hour. I just want to make sure that the electronic poll books, the tabulators, the applications to vote, that we're all in sync and we're all balanced so that everything is running smoothly," she explained.

DeMarco demonstrated how a security key powers up each tabulator every morning, along with how each tabulator is emptied and re-sealed at the end of every voting day.

"Every one of these seal numbers are recorded in various areas. They are then checked at the county building by the Receiving Board, and then rechecked by the county Board of Canvassers," she added. "So, there are various checkpoints where every single thing is confirmed and verified that everything's been done properly and securely. That's the main word— secure."

If you're still skeptical about the security of Michigan's elections, DeMarco suggests getting involved.

"I hope more people step up to come in and, you know, be inspectors, be electronic poll book operators, get involved in the process. The more you know about the process, the better overall grasp you have of how elections work, and I think that's a very beneficial lesson for anybody," she added.

