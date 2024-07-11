West Michigan Rep. Scholten calls on Biden to 'step aside'

WASHINGTON D.C. — Amid the growing calls for President Biden to end his pursuit of re-election, West Michigan's only democratic representative is asking the President to "step aside."

Rep. Hillary Scholten released a statement Thursday, July 11, saying it's time for "a new leader to step up."

"President Biden has served his country well," her post on X reads, "but for the sake of our democracy, he must pass the torch to a new candidate for the 2024 election."

President Biden has served his country well, but for the sake of our democracy, he must pass the torch to a new candidate for the 2024 election. pic.twitter.com/derEO1kl3f — Hillary Scholten (@HillaryScholten) July 11, 2024

Scholten is the latest member of Congress to publicly call for Biden to bow out of the 2024 election following his debate with former President Trump.

Read the full statement released by Scholten's campaign account below.

President Biden has secured an incredible legacy during his lifetime of public service. The president's tremendous achievements on infrastructure, healthcare costs, climate change, and gun safety follow a distinguished career in the Senate, which included landmark accomplishments such as the Violence Against Women's Act. President Biden has spent his life serving our nation and building the next generation of American leadership. For the good of our democracy, I believe it is time for him to step aside from the presidential race and allow a new leader to step up.



Ultimately this choice belongs to the president and the president alone. I will respect his decision if he chooses to remain in the race, and I will still vote for him, as a clear and necessary alternative to Donald Trump, who would sow chaos and destruction if he were to return to the Oval Office. But the people of Michigan's 3rd Congressional District elected me to represent them with integrity. They elected a Congresswoman they trust to speak the truth, even when it's hard. They voted for someone who would put America's future first and stand up for what is right. That's what I am doing now.



With the challenges facing our country in 2025 and beyond, it is essential that we have the strongest possible candidate leading the top of the ticket- not just to win, but to govern. Someone who can unflinchingly defend women's rights to make our own healthcare decisions, while also advancing the gains we've made on lowering healthcare costs and protecting workers. We must have a standard bearer who will fight morning, noon, and night for our civil and voting rights and unite the free world against the rising tide of authoritarianism. Joe Biden has been that leader for so long; but this is not about the past, it's about the future. It's time to pass the torch. U.S. Representative Hillary Scholten (D) - MI 3rd District

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube