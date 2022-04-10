Zelenskyy: Russian aggression not limited to Ukraine alone

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia is targeting all of Europe with its aggression, and that stopping the invasion of Ukraine is essential for the security of all democracies.

In a late-night video address to Ukrainians, Zelenskyy said “Russian aggression was not intended to be limited to Ukraine alone” and that the “entire European project is a target for Russia.”

Several European leaders have made efforts to show solidarity with the battle-scarred nation. Zelenskyy thanked the leaders of Britain and Austria for their recent visits to Kyiv and pledges of further support.

Zelenskyy also repeated his call for a complete embargo on Russian oil and gas.