Zelenskyy: Russian aggression not limited to Ukraine alone

Petros Giannakouris/AP
A man with a bicycle walks in front of a destroyed apartment building in the town of Borodyanka, Ukraine, on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Russian troops occupied the town of Borodyanka for weeks. Several apartment buildings were destroyed during fighting between the Russian troops and the Ukrainian forces in the town around 40 miles northwest of Kiev. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Posted at 6:01 AM, Apr 10, 2022
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia is targeting all of Europe with its aggression, and that stopping the invasion of Ukraine is essential for the security of all democracies.

In a late-night video address to Ukrainians, Zelenskyy said “Russian aggression was not intended to be limited to Ukraine alone” and that the “entire European project is a target for Russia.”

Several European leaders have made efforts to show solidarity with the battle-scarred nation. Zelenskyy thanked the leaders of Britain and Austria for their recent visits to Kyiv and pledges of further support.

Zelenskyy also repeated his call for a complete embargo on Russian oil and gas.

