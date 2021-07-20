Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Update released on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA)

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2019, file photo people rally outside the Supreme Court as oral arguments are heard in the case of President Trump's decision to end the Obama-era, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), at the Supreme Court in Washington. DACA recipients are assuming a prominent role in the presidential campaign, working to get others to vote, even though they cannot cast ballots themselves, and becoming leaders in the Democratic campaigns of Bernie Sanders and Tom Steyer as well as get-out-the-vote organizations. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
DACA
Posted at 3:26 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 15:27:11-04

(WXMI) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has released an update regarding the current state of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

Initial requests to apply for DACA rights will no longer be granted by the DHS, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Acting Director Tracy Renaud.

We’re told those who had filed requests prior to the July 16 order are still eligible.

The USCIS will offer further guidance in the days ahead, according to Renaud.

Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Federal judge blocks new DACA applications, says program 'violates the law'

RELATED: DACA ruling devastates young immigrants about to receive protections

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time