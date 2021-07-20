Update released on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA)

(WXMI) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has released an update regarding the current state of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

Initial requests to apply for DACA rights will no longer be granted by the DHS, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Acting Director Tracy Renaud.

We’re told those who had filed requests prior to the July 16 order are still eligible.

The USCIS will offer further guidance in the days ahead, according to Renaud.

Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Federal judge blocks new DACA applications, says program 'violates the law'

RELATED: DACA ruling devastates young immigrants about to receive protections

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube