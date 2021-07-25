Tufts University veterinary offers hotline for grieving pet owners

GRAFTON, Mass. — Students at the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University runs the hotline aiming to improve their communication skills and learn about how to be empathetic as a vet.

According to WCVB the students have made it clear they are not trained professionals but still want to offer help.

Students report that the most frequent calls regard cats and dogs. Additionally, the amount of calls the hotline has received has double since the beginning of the pandemic.

Those interested can reach the Pet Loss Support hotline via calling (508) 839-7966 Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the academic school year.

