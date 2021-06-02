Tim Hortons offering $0.50 donuts for National Donut Day

(WXMI) — Tim Hortons is celebrating National Donut Day by offering one classic donut or one specialty donut for $0.50 with purchases exceeding $0.50, the restaurant chain tells us.

National Donut Day is Friday, June 4, but Tim Hortons says the promotional offer will run from Thursday, June 3 through Tuesday, June 15.

We’re told the offer includes Tim Hortons’s new creme-filled ring donut.

Tim Hortons says eligible patrons must be Tims Rewards members who place a delivery order, a mobile order, or who scan for Tims Rewards inside the restaurant.

