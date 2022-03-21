Watch
State media report crash of Chinese airliner with 133 aboard

FILE - Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight from the new Beijing Daxing International Airport on Monday, May 13, 2019. State media are reporting a Chinese airliner from China Eastern with 133 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday, sparking a mountainside fire. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
Posted at 5:24 AM, Mar 21, 2022
BEIJING — State media are reporting a Chinese airliner with 133 people on board has crashed in the southern province of Guangxi, sparking a mountainside fire.

Broadcaster CCTV said the accident involving the China Eastern Boeing 737 occurred Monday near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county. It said rescuers had been dispatched and there was no immediate word on numbers of dead and injured.

Shanghai-based China Eastern is one of China’s top three airlines, operating scores of domestic and international routes serving 248 destinations. Radar shows the China Eastern flight from Kunming to Guangzhou stopped transmitting data just southwest of the Chinese city of Wuzhou.

